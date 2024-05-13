Davido was robbed of Grammy - Destiny Austine Omon

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Destiny Austine Omon has asserted that Davido was unjustly denied the Grammy for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammys despite deserving it.



Davido, who secured three nominations, including Best Global Music Performance and Album, lost out to South Africa’s Tyla in the Best African Music Performance category with her hit song ‘Water’.



In an interview on Onua Showbiz, Omon condemned the Grammys, alleging a deliberate agenda to sideline Davido and undermine Nigerian talent.



Omon questioned the integrity of the Grammy judging process, suggesting bias influenced the outcome, particularly evident in the background playing of Fela’s ‘Water’ during the award ceremony.



Highlighting Nigerian artists' recent global impact, Omon posited that Davido’s snub reflects Western anxiety over the growing dominance of African music on the international stage.



He contended that the Grammys' credibility is at stake, suggesting it can be manipulated through personal connections rather than merit.