Drake reaches a special milestone thanks to feud with Kendrick Lamar

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: Forbes

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's longstanding feud has recently intensified with both artists exchanging diss tracks that have dominated the charts.



Drake's latest release, "Push Ups," aimed at Lamar, debuted at No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, marking his 20th chart-topper on the Rap Streaming Songs chart and his 120th top 10 hit overall.



This comes after Lamar's "Like That" topped the Hot 100.



The feud, simmering for years, continues to fuel both artists' success, demonstrating how rivalry can drive chart-topping hits despite their contentious relationship.



Their ongoing musical sparring promises further Billboard dominance in the coming weeks.