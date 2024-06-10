Eminem claims first number one since 2020

Entertainment of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: BBC

Eminem has achieved his 11th number one single with "Houdini" from his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), marking his first solo chart-topper in 19 years.



This track, the biggest opening since Dave and Central Cee's "Sprinter," dethroned Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." Eminem announced his album in April with a mock murder report featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent



Other chart movements include Central Cee and Lil Baby's "BAND4BAND" at number three, Myles Smith's "Stargazing" at number eight, and Becky Hill's album Believe Me Now debuting at number three.



K-pop group ATEEZ secured their third top 10 album with Golden Hour: Part 1.