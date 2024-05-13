Fella Makafui's 'Resonance' premiere exceeds expectations with packed cinemas

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress and producer Fella Makafui is reveling in the triumph of her latest film, "Resonance," which exceeded all expectations during its premiere.



The premiere event, hosted across five rented halls, saw an unprecedented turnout as enthusiastic movie buffs filled each venue to capacity.



Expressing her astonishment, Fella Makafui noted that the turnout surpassed her wildest imagination, underscoring the overwhelming response from the audience.



The star-studded premiere attracted a plethora of celebrities and industry insiders who turned out in full force to show their support for Fella Makafui's cinematic endeavor.



Notable personalities in attendance included Wendy Shay, Salma Mumin, Eddie Nartey, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Wesley Kesse, Elikem the Tailor, and comedian Warris, among others.



The phenomenal success of the premiere is credited to Fella Makafui's extensive promotional efforts leading up to the film's release, generating significant buzz and anticipation for "Resonance."



Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Fella Makafui expressed her gratitude and excitement, recognizing the unwavering support from fans and well-wishers.





Thats how every single cinema was filled..

RESONANCE still showing at any of the cinemas,both Accra mall and west hills mall . ❤️ #resonance #fellamakafuiproductions pic.twitter.com/Tj1ucmhzb8 — Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) May 12, 2024