Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei installed as ‘Safohen’

Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has been enstooled Safohen of Nkum Asafo Group 4 in Ghana.



She'll lead the group as a warrior during the Fetu Oguaa Afahye Festival in September.



Osei's Facebook post on June 8 revealed her stool name as Safohen Nana Ama Kesson.



Pictures show her dressed as a Queen mother holding a whip, symbolizing leadership. Fetu Afahye is an annual festival in Cape Coast, Central Region, lasting a week from September 1 to 7.



Activities include a week of seclusion for the paramount chief, bans on certain activities, libation pouring, lagoon opening, procession, and an interdenominational service.