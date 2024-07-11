You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 11Article 1959302

Source: BBC

George Clooney: Actor and top Democratic fundraiser calls on Biden to drop out

George Clooney

George Clooney has publicly urged Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, criticizing his recent debate performance and suggesting age as a crucial factor.

Clooney, a prominent Democratic fundraiser, highlighted concerns shared by other party members, including Nancy Pelosi, who hinted at the urgency of Biden's decision.

Despite Biden's commitment to continue, dissent within the party is growing, with some Democrats openly questioning his ability to defeat Trump.

Clooney's call came after a record-breaking fundraiser he co-hosted, underscoring divisions within Democratic ranks over Biden's candidacy as the election approaches.

