Ghana's music industry is a test of endurance for emerging artists - ThePrin6

Emerging artist Prince Amponsah, known by his stage name ThePrin6, voices discontent over the struggles faced by young musicians in gaining recognition within Ghana's music industry.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, ThePrin6, currently promoting his latest single "Ohemaa," laments the absence of supportive structures hindering the growth of emerging talents.



Acknowledging the challenging landscape, ThePrin6 characterizes Ghana's music industry as "survival of the fittest," attributing the lack of infrastructure to premature exits from the music scene by aspiring artists.



He emphasizes the need for record labels to invest in emerging talents, which he believes would alleviate the burden placed on artists to resort to controversial tactics to garner attention.



Expressing frustration over the prolonged reign of certain artists in the industry, ThePrin6 advocates for a system that periodically highlights new talents, challenging the status quo.



Despite the hurdles, he remains dedicated to his craft, identifying as an Afrobeats artist and striving to connect with his audience through storytelling and melody.



His latest single, "Ohemaa," produced by Deelaw, reflects his commitment to love and cherish his partner as the queen of his heart.



ThePrin6's musical journey is marked by previous releases such as "Be My Own" and "Ginger," showcasing his versatility and dedication to his artistry.



Hailing from Kyempo in Asante Akyem and Kwahu Pepease but raised in Accra, ThePrin6 pursued his education at Mount Olives Baptist School, Yilo Krobo Senior High School, and Calvert Senior High School, culminating in a degree in Graphic Designing from IPMC.



Inspired by icons like Samini and Kwabena Kwabena, ThePrin6 attributes his entry into music to his passion for storytelling and his desire to connect with people through melodies and lyrics.



Despite the challenges encountered, he remains resilient in his pursuit of success within Ghana's music industry.