Ghanaian musician M3nsa details how a ‘failing project’ during COVID caused him to start smoking cigarette

Music of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician and filmmaker M3nsa shared his pandemic struggles in a recent interview.



Facing setbacks in his music project amid Covid-19, he turned to crowdfunding, successfully raising $25,000 for his album "BONDZIE."



Despite surpassing his goal, the process was stressful, leading him to pick up smoking.



M3nsa found the experience enlightening, revealing insights into his fanbase's support and the challenges of self-promotion.



Reflecting on canceled shows and career uncertainties during the pandemic, he highlighted the introspective period it provided.



Overall, while daunting, the crowdfunding effort proved educational and reaffirmed his community's support and interest in his art.