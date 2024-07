Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticizes Ghana's creative industry for prioritizing gossip over productivity, contrasting it unfavorably with Nigeria's music success.



He urges a shift towards substantive issues to elevate Ghana's entertainment sector.



Amidst controversy over unpaid debts to a video director, Wale advocates for a more professional industry approach.