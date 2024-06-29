Hajia4Real to be flown back to Ghana after jail term with no ICE Detention

Television of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison, with the extra day for "good time."



Following her release, she will return to Ghana without undergoing ICE detention, as agreed upon by the defense and consented to by the Assistant U.S. Attorney.



ICE detention, managed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, aims to secure noncitizens for immigration proceedings or removal, focusing on mandatory detention cases or those deemed flight risks.



Custody decisions involve assessing individual circumstances, such as flight risk, national security concerns, and humanitarian factors like medical conditions or childcare responsibilities.