LifeStyle of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: health.com

Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) is a lemon-scented perennial plant originally from Sri Lanka, now cultivated globally in tropical and subtropical regions. Widely used in cooking and as an essential oil, it also holds a place in folk medicine for its digestive, fever-reducing, and antibacterial properties, among others. Despite its reputed health benefits, scientific research on its efficacy remains limited.