How Long Can a Woman Stay Without Sex?12 Factors That Determine

The duration a woman can go without sex varies greatly depending on individual factors. These include personal beliefs, stress levels, physical and emotional health, partner's libido, life circumstances, emotional connection, relationship quality, social norms, opportunities for sex, age, and personal choice. Some women might abstain due to religious beliefs or personal values, while others might be affected by stress or health issues. Emotional connection and relationship quality also play significant roles. Ultimately, it's a personal decision, and the frequency of sexual activity differs for each woman based on her unique circumstances and preferences.

