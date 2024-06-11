You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 11Article 1949114
entertainment

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: vanguardngr

I don’t want anyone to be seduced by me – Tems

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Tems Tems

Tems, the Nigerian singer, renowned for her alternative R&B and Afrobeats style, recently made headlines after her performance at Coachella.

Despite her alluring stage presence and undeniable sex appeal, Tems confessed in an interview that she doesn't want her attractiveness to overshadow her music.

She revealed wearing baggy clothes in the studio to maintain focus on her work rather than her appearance.

While she feels appreciated as an individual by Nigerians, she believes her music isn't fully understood in her home country.

Tems' commitment to her craft shines through, balancing her on-stage persona with a dedication to her musical goals.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment