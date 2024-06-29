"I feel ashamed as a mother of 8-year-old daughter" – Hajia4reall cries prior to sentence

Music of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage well known as Hajia4real has been sentenced to one year and one day in a US prison for her role in a series of romance scams and laundering the proceeds.



Montrage, who was arrested in the UK in November 2022 and extradited to the US in May 2023, pled guilty in February 2024 to



Read full articleconspiracy to receive stolen money. She agreed to forfeit and make restitution totaling over $2.1 million.



Her plea deal prevents her from appealing any sentence of 46 months or less.



In court, Montrage’s defense highlighted her abusive relationship with a former boyfriend, which they argued influenced her actions.



Montrage herself tearfully admitted, "I feel ashamed as a mother of an 8-year-old daughter. Please have mercy on me."



Despite this, the prosecution emphasized the impact on her victims, many of whom were vulnerable senior citizens who lost significant amounts of money after being promised marriage.



Judge J. Paul Oetken, who presided over the case, noted the severity of Montrage’s actions, stating that she had continued the fraudulent activities even after her abusive boyfriend was deported.



The judge sentenced her to one year and one day to allow for "good time" credits. Montrage will be deported to Ghana immediately upon her release, avoiding ICE detention.



The prosecution stressed the need for a deterrent, citing the high level of public interest in Ghana. The Assistant US Attorney pointed out that Montrage had created multiple bank accounts to facilitate the fraud, participating in the scheme for six years, during which 32 victims lost a total of $1.4 million.



This case has garnered significant attention both locally and internationally, shedding light on the dark side of social media influence.