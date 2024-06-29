You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 29Article 1955489

"I feel ashamed as a mother of 8-year-old daughter" – Hajia4reall cries prior to sentence

Ghanaian influencer Mona Faiz Montrage well known as Hajia4real has been sentenced to one year and one day in a US prison for her role in a series of romance scams and laundering the proceeds.

Montrage, who was arrested in the UK in November 2022 and extradited to the US in May 2023, pled guilty in February 2024 to

