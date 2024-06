Entertainment of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: Yfmghana

Jux, Tanzanian artist, shared his musical evolution in an interview with Y 107.9 FM.



He discovered his passion for singing over rapping, finding it more natural and authentic.



Transitioning to R&B was seamless, aligning with his true musical calling.



His focus on R&B has led to significant success, including awards at the Kili Music Awards.