I’m not a madman – Hanks Anuku speaks 2 years after viral video of him on streets

Movies of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku revealed a viral video falsely portraying him as mentally unstable severely affected his career and personal life.



The video, from 2022, showed him seemingly talking to himself, sparking rumors about his mental health.



Actress Shan George debunked the claims, stating it was from a movie set.



In an interview, Anuku clarified he was preparing for a role requiring him to portray a mentally unstable character.



He refuted rumors of drug use or illness, lamenting the loss of friends, job offers, and income due to the video.



Anuku expressed heartbreak over the ordeal, highlighting its painful impact.