I'm not expecting an financial gain from the premieres of 'A Country Called Ghana' - Lil Win

Movies of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor and film producer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, emphasizes the importance of accessibility over profit for his upcoming movie, "A Country Called Ghana."



Lilwin reveals that the movie, produced out of passion, aims to reach all Ghanaians, especially those without access to digital platforms or unable to afford them, during the premieres.



In an interview with Asieduwaa Akumia on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Lilwin asserts that regardless of the number of premieres, he doesn't anticipate any financial gain from the screenings.



His primary goal is to secure international recognition for the film, targeting platforms like Netflix and Amazon for revenue generation.



Despite the considerable production costs and controversies surrounding the movie, Lilwin remains committed to showcasing its quality and acknowledging the crew's efforts.



The actor plans nationwide premieres in all sixteen regions to ensure widespread access to the film, reflecting his gratitude for Ghanaian support throughout the production journey.



Lilwin intends to conduct three additional premieres in different regions following the initial sessions in Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani.



The first premiere is scheduled for May 17 at the National Theatre in Accra, followed by screenings in Kumasi on May 25 and Sunyani on June 1.