I'm richer than Asake - Medikal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, fresh off a sold-out performance at the O2 Indigo in the UK, has weighed in on the ongoing rap feud between Ghana and Nigeria.



In a Twitter exchange, Medikal advised fellow Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie against dignifying a diss track aimed at him by Nigerian artiste Dremo, asserting that established rappers like Sarkodie should not engage with up-and-coming artists lacking industry credibility.



Expressing the challenge of responding to artists with minimal achievements, Medikal quipped, “One of the hardest tasks about beef is replying to a rapper with zero achievements. Where you go even start from? Lol.”



However, Nigerian user Asiwaju Lerry countered Medikal's remarks, suggesting that Ghanaian artists' focus on achievements is misplaced given the dominance of Nigerian artists like Asake.



Medikal swiftly responded, asserting his financial superiority over Asake, stating, “I totally respect what you are saying but Asake no get money pass me.”



Medikal's assertion of his wealth in comparison to Asake's has ignited discussions across social media platforms, sparking debates between supporters of both camps.