I'm the 'Roger Miller' of Ghana music - Stonebowy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, likened himself to the legendary Roger Miller of Ghanaian music, citing his journey through the industry's ups and downs as a testament to his resilience and experience.



Offering advice to emerging artists, Stonebwoy emphasized the importance of laying a solid foundation for their careers.



He cautioned against relying solely on viral hit songs, urging aspiring musicians to learn from the successes and failures of those who have paved the way before them.



Stonebwoy stressed the significance of respecting the contributions of music legends and drawing inspiration from their experiences.



He encouraged young artists to study the methods and strategies employed by pioneers in the industry, while also adding their own unique touch to their craft.



Reflecting on the impact of social media on the music landscape, Stonebwoy acknowledged the allure of instant fame that platforms like TikTok and Instagram offer.



However, he warned against the pitfalls of achieving success without a strong foundation, emphasizing the need for longevity and sustainability in the music industry.



Drawing from his own journey, Stonebwoy affirmed his resilience and perseverance, likening himself to Roger Miller, a symbol of endurance and longevity in the music world.