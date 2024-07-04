You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 04Article 1956920

I’m willing to relocate to Nigeria for some years if I get a very lucrative alcohol advertisement deal – Mzbel

Mzbel in an interview with Onua Fm Mzbel in an interview with Onua Fm

The FDA banned celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages to protect minors from alcohol influence.

Mzbel, in an interview, expressed plans to relocate to Nigeria for alcohol endorsements, citing lost income from the ban in Ghana.

She questioned potential government restrictions on endorsing alcohol abroad, asserting her rights as an adult to make such decisions.

Mzbel emphasized her willingness to travel for advertising deals, including for Joy Dadi, despite the FDA directive aimed at safeguarding youth from alcohol-related influence.

