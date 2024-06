Music of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Singer Wendy Shay has announced reconciliation with her label owner Bullet, ending their beef over a disputed 360 Record Label Deal.



Speaking with Dj Slim, Shay revealed elders intervened to resolve their differences.



Bullet, apologizing on United Television, took responsibility for the rift.



They have since resumed collaborating on Shay's music career.