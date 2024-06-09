You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 09Article 1948391
I prioritize TGMAs like the Americans prioritize BET – Stonebowy

Stonebwoy, the Dancehall Artiste, expressed deep respect for the Ghana Music Awards, highlighting its significance in acknowledging Ghanaian musicians' hard work.

Despite aiming for global recognition, he values the local awards, considering them crucial for the industry's growth.

Speaking to TV3, he revealed attending the event despite being unwell, emphasizing his commitment.

Stonebwoy stressed the importance of honoring local awards, even as aspirations extend to international platforms like the GRAMMYs or BET Awards.

He emphasized his consistent attendance and participation, underscoring his genuine appreciation for the Ghana Music Awards and its role in his career.

