You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 07Article 1947575

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: 3news

‘I’ve not smoked weed for five months’ – Shatta Wale reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Shatta Wale Shatta Wale

Dancehall star Shatta Wale shared in a meeting with aspiring musicians in Navrongo that he hasn't smoked marijuana for five months, urging them to prioritize music over drugs.

He admitted his claim might be doubted but emphasized his focus on cigarettes instead.

Stressing the importance of well-being, he cautioned against harmful substances like tramadol, citing examples of peers who suffered.

Shatta Wale encouraged building oneself up and avoiding distractions.

This advice comes amidst a trend of celebrities prioritizing appearance over substance, as noted by a fashion consultant at the recent TGMAs event where regular attendees outshone celebrities.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

I have championed 33 policies as Vice President, show us yours – Bawumia dares Mahama

Sportsleading sports icon

Jordan Ayew

World Cup 2026Q: Jordan Ayew scores late winner as Ghana beat Mali in Bamako

Businessleading business icon

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Jospong CEO highlights benefits of enhanced Ghana-South Korea relations

Africaleading africa news icon

Somali officials celebrated in the General Assembly after the vote

Giant step for Somalia with UN Security Council seat

Opinionsleading opinion icon

DStv

Businesses refuse to learn: A case of DSTV