I will like to perform at the O2 arena - King Promise

Ghanaian music sensation, King Promise, eyes a performance at the renowned O2 Arena in the UK, following the success of fellow artist Medikal's Indigo O2 concert and his own Asia tour.



Notable UK-based Ghanaian event organizer Alordia highlighted King Promise as a potential candidate to grace the prestigious O2 Arena stage.



Expressing his aspirations in an interview with Joy Prime, King Promise emphasized the importance of strategic planning and support for such a milestone, cautioning against succumbing to external pressure.



In a televised interview on TV3, King Promise reaffirmed his desire to headline at the O2 Arena, stressing the significance of a methodical progression in his career.



Reflecting on his past experiences as a guest artist at the O2 Arena, King Promise described the atmosphere as "grand" and "crazy," acknowledging it as his most significant indoor platform to date.



Despite his familiarity with the venue, King Promise emphasized the need to focus on various career endeavors while keeping the O2 Arena performance aspiration alive.