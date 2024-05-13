You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 13Article 1938314

If Bawumia chooses female running mate, it should be his wife samira - Okyeame Kwame

As anticipation grows for the NPP's announcement of Vice President Bawumia's running mate, Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame offers a suggestion.

Affiliated with the NPP, Okyeame Kwame advises Vice President Bawumia ahead of the December 7 general election.

During an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, the artist proposes Second Lady Samira Bawumia as a suitable running mate.

When asked about the possibility of a female running mate, Okyeame Kwame supports the idea, specifically mentioning Bawumia's wife.

He praises Samira Bawumia's intelligence, describing her as wise and learned, endorsing her for the role.

