If Bawumia chooses female running mate, it should be his wife samira - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

As anticipation grows for the NPP's announcement of Vice President Bawumia's running mate, Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame offers a suggestion.



Affiliated with the NPP, Okyeame Kwame advises Vice President Bawumia ahead of the December 7 general election.



During an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, the artist proposes Second Lady Samira Bawumia as a suitable running mate.



When asked about the possibility of a female running mate, Okyeame Kwame supports the idea, specifically mentioning Bawumia's wife.



He praises Samira Bawumia's intelligence, describing her as wise and learned, endorsing her for the role.