Indonesia’s hijab-wearing metalheads play Glastonbury

Entertainment of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: BBC

Voice of Baceprot, a metal band formed by three Indonesian high school girls, Marsya, Siti, both 24, and Widi, 23, will make history as the first Indonesian band to play at Glastonbury, Europe's largest music festival.



The band, comprising lead singer Firdda Marsya Kurnia, drummer Euis Siti Aisyah, and bassist Widi Rahmawati, initially felt confused and unprepared upon receiving the invitation.



Their journey from a village school ten years ago to international acclaim includes challenging gender and religious norms, touring globally, and earning praise from music icons like Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers.



Glastonbury will be their biggest stage yet.