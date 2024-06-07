Is Lady Gaga pregnant? Singer addresses rumours after photo at sister’s wedding

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Skynews

Pop sensation Lady Gaga quashed rumors of pregnancy in a TikTok video following speculations sparked by her attendance at her sister's wedding in a figure-hugging dress.



In the video, Gaga, dressed casually, lip-synced to a Taylor Swift song, denying pregnancy claims while jokingly expressing gym-induced tears.



The 38-year-old singer, in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky, confirmed their relationship on Instagram after being spotted together in 2019.



Gaga, who has expressed eagerness for motherhood in the past, reiterated her excitement for future parenthood in a May 2020 interview with InStyle.