Jeneral Rojah set sight on breaking barriers with new single 'Jam For Love'

Fast-rising reggae and dancehall sensation, Jeneral Rojah, is gearing up to unveil his latest single, "Jam For Love," slated for release on June 4.



This melodious offering promises to captivate music enthusiasts of all generations.



Driven by his fervent desire to effect positive change and uplift communities, Jeneral Rojah shares that "Jam For Love" is a heartfelt plea to foster love and compassion, transcending boundaries of circumstance and origin.



"Jam For Love" stands as a testament to Jeneral Rojah's artistry, seamlessly blending soulful vocals with dynamic versatility.



Its core message of unity and affection serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power each individual holds.



As a precursor to his forthcoming EP, "God's Project," this single sets a formidable tone for the musical opus to follow, ensuring a prominent position within the reggae and dancehall realms.



Jeneral Rojah's commitment to using his musical prowess for inspiration and empowerment remains unwavering.



"Jam For Love" underscores his status as a formidable presence in the music industry, poised to make an indelible mark yet again.