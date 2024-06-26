Joe Mettle reveals how Allan Family nurtured his love for Soul Winners

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Joe Mettle's musical journey was heavily influenced by the cultural troupe Allan Family, whose music he heard in his youth.



This exposure blurred the lines between sacred and secular music for him.



Joining Gospel band Soul Winners in 2008 further solidified his path in music, driven by a divine calling.



Transitioning from Soul Winners to pursue a solo career, he founded Reverb Studios and mentored talents like Luigi Maclean.



Joe Mettle's achievements include groundbreaking wins at the Ghana Music Awards and creating intricate Gospel music, such as the challenging "Hide Me" featuring Jonathan Nelson.



His career highlights reflect his dedication to Gospel despite occasional jazz influences.