Entertainment of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Jon Landau, renowned producer of "Titanic" and the "Avatar" series alongside James Cameron, has died at 63.



Disney's Alan Bergman confirmed his passing, celebrating Landau as a visionary who shaped unforgettable cinematic stories.



Landau's career soared with "Titanic," the first billion-dollar earner, and he was instrumental in the success of "Avatar."