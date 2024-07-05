You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 05Article 1957307

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic'

KieKie in 'Shopaholic' YouTube series KieKie in 'Shopaholic' YouTube series

Get ready for something new, exciting, and adventurous coming to your screens as the sensational star, KieKie, stars in the new YouTube series "Shopaholic." Premiering Friday July 5th on the Lady Laide Media YouTube channel, this web series is perfect for all aspiring and established fashionistas.

“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.

