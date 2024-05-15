Kofi Jamar denies membership in Asakaa Boys

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Kofi Jamar has clarified that he was never a member of the Asakaa Boys, contrary to popular belief.



The Asakaa Boys, a nine-member crew hailing from Kumasi, have been gaining attention with their drill music, consisting of O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Kawabanga, and others.



Kofi Jamar, born Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, gained fame for his hit track "Ekorso," which emerged from the viral Kumerica/Asaaka trend, featuring Yaw Tog and YPee.



In an interview on The Chat with Ekow Koomson on Citi TV, Kofi Jamar clarified his association, stating, “I was never a member of the Asakaa group... but I was just familiar with them.”



He emphasized his distinction from the Asakaa Boys, noting their shared roots in Kumasi but clarifying his separate musical journey.



Despite this, Kofi Jamar mentioned his friendships within the Asakaa Boys’ management and recent collaborations with artists like Jay Bahd and Ypee.



Looking ahead, the "Ekorso" rapper teased his upcoming projects, including the release of his new single "Bold" and collaborations with Kofi Mole and Y.