Entertainment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian singer Kofi Kinaata congratulates actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin on his nomination for 'A Country Called Ghana' at the 2024 Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.



Despite controversy and a tragic incident at the premiere, Kinaata praises the movie's impact on Ghanaian cinema and its collaboration with Nigerian stars.