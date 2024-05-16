Kofi Kinaata raises concerns over youth migration from Takoradi

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian highlife icon, Kofi Kinaata, known for his soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, has taken a moment to reflect on the plight of youth in Takoradi, the vibrant coastal city in the Western Region of Ghana.



Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen program, Kinaata shared his concerns about the ongoing trend of young people leaving Takoradi in search of better prospects elsewhere.



Expressing a deep sense of worry, Kinaata emphasized that many of his peers and acquaintances have felt compelled to migrate to other regions or countries due to what they perceive as limited opportunities in Takoradi. This phenomenon, he suggests, not only diminishes the local talent pool but also drains the community of its vitality and potential.



While acknowledging the efforts of local authorities in fostering development, Kinaata feels that progress has been inadequate compared to the region's abundant resources and potential. He particularly highlights the lack of essential infrastructure such as theaters, which are crucial for cultural and artistic expression in the community.



Despite his concerns, Kinaata remains committed to showcasing the beauty and resilience of Takoradi through his music. He sees his role as an artist not only as an entertainer but also as a champion for his hometown, striving to elevate its profile and address its challenges through his creative endeavors.



Kinaata's remarks strike a chord with many residents of Takoradi, who share his sentiments about the need for greater investment and attention from both government and private sectors. They hope that his advocacy will spark meaningful dialogue and action to improve the lives of youth in Takoradi and secure a brighter future for generations to come.