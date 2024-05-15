Kwaw Kese takes a swipe at Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music veteran, Kwaw Kese, has sparked controversy on Twitter by calling out fellow rapper, Sarkodie.



The feud ignited after Sarkodie's release of "Brag," in which he asserted his prominence in the music scene, claiming precedence over other artists.



Notably, he mentioned Kwaw Kese, Amerado, Eno Barony, Strongman, and Medikal, labeling them as not his rivals but rather singling out Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole as his true competitors.



Feeling slighted by Sarkodie's remarks, Kwaw Kese retaliated on Twitter, boasting of his unique achievement as the only Ghanaian artist to clinch five awards in a single night.



He further detailed his extravagant expenditure, revealing a $6000 splurge on his attire, including shoes, for the prestigious event.



Additionally, he highlighted indulging in half a kilo of Hohoe kush with his entourage, evident from his demeanor during the ceremony.