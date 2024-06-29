Let’s share proceeds of voting in award schemes 50-50 – Leader of defunct Klala music group proposes

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: 3news

Daniel Neequaye Kotey, former leader of Klala music group, criticized Ghanaian musicians for not demanding fair compensation from award schemes, which generate millions through voting.



He accused organizers of exploiting artists by only offering symbolic awards while artists spend heavily to secure votes.



Kotey urged musicians to unite and negotiate for a share of voting proceeds, proposing a 50% split to artists.



He argued that current practices favor organizers who prioritize profits over artist welfare.



Kotey emphasized the need for musicians to assert themselves and demand transparency and financial compensation from award organizers to reflect their contributions to the industry.