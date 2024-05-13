Lil Win clashes with Mr. Logic over movie industry expertise

Movies of Monday, 13 May 2024

During the Saturday night episode of the United Showbiz Show, tensions flared as actor and producer Lil Win clashed with artiste manager Mr. Logic over insights into the Ghanaian movie industry.



Lil Win criticized the lack of support from stakeholders in the industry, pointing out the focus on highlighting issues rather than offering solutions.



He specifically called out Mr. Logic, alleging a lack of knowledge about movie production despite critiquing producers.



Mr. Logic retaliated, questioning Lil Win's understanding of movie production and emphasizing the importance of casting and directing in navigating the industry.



The feud traces back to Mr. Logic's critique of Lil Win's movie "A Country Called Ghana," particularly regarding the casting choices.



Lil Win responded with a jab at Mr. Logic's personal habits, leading to threats of legal action from the artiste manager.



