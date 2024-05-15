Lil Win reveals reason why he withdrew from MP race

Movies of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, has withdrawn his candidacy from the upcoming parliamentary elections in December, citing insufficient campaign funds.



Initially vying for the Afigya Kwabre North constituency in the Ashanti region, Lil Win disclosed his decision during an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, indicating a postponement of his parliamentary aspirations until 2028.



Lil Win clarified that his withdrawal stems from financial constraints, expressing his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the future due to his neutrality between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"I am no longer contesting… I will be contesting the next four years… I am waiting for that. I am going independent," he informed Andy Dosty, highlighting his reluctance to align with any particular political party.