Lil Win reveals why Ramsey Nouah was cast in 'A Country Called Ghana'

Movies of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, recently disclosed the reason behind casting Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah as the lead in his film "A Country Called Ghana."



Initially facing criticism for featuring Nigerian actors like Nouah, Lil Win clarified that his decision aimed to enhance the movie's global appeal and secure a Netflix listing.



In an interview on Hitz FM, LilWin shared that he initially selected a Ghanaian actor for the lead role but opted for Nouah to expand the film's reach.



Explaining the shift, LilWin revealed that the Ghanaian chosen for the lead role demanded a fee increase upon learning about the international cast involvement, eventually reducing his availability for filming.



Despite efforts to negotiate, LilWin decided to part ways and pursued Nouah for the role, successfully securing him within the limited timeframe.



The decision to cast Nouah was driven by the need for a reliable actor who could commit to the filming schedule, ultimately benefiting the production of "A Country Called Ghana."