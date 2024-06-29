Lilwin set to release a song to thank God for life after fatal car accident

Movies of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Ghanaian comic actor Lilwin has announced the release of a new song on June 30 to thank God for his life.



The song, featuring Kwaku Flick, narrates Lilwin's story and gratitude for divine grace.



In a social media post, Lilwin expressed condolences to the family of a 3-year-old boy who died in an accident involving him on May 25, 2024.



Accompanied by a video of him singing from a hospital bed, Lilwin thanked fans for their prayers.



The actor, who was injured in the accident before his movie premiere, has been granted bail and awaits legal counsel.