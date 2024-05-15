Mahama gifted my school a bus when we had a faulty one - Lil Win

Movies of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lil Win, reveals former President John Dramani Mahama's generous gesture of purchasing a Benz Bus for his school after their bus malfunctioned, costing over GHc 300,000.



Despite Mahama's initial reluctance, Lil Win highlights the importance of sharing the story to inspire support for younger generations. The Benz Bus now serves as the primary transportation for students at Lil Win's school.



Additionally, Mahama's support extends beyond the bus purchase, as he has also acquired 200 tickets for an upcoming event, demonstrating ongoing generosity and commitment to community development.



Lil Win shares Mahama's intention to attend an event in Techiman, with the possibility of joining their session in Accra if he returns by Friday, showcasing the former President's continued engagement with various communities.