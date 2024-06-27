Maiden African music and art festival in Norway to showcase diverse cultural heritage

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: GNA

The maiden African Music and Art Festival, organized by Envoy Underholding, is set for August 24, 2024, in Oslo, Norway.



The event aims to showcase Africa's rich cultural heritage, making it appealing to all generations. Held at Eventhallen, the festival will bring together diverse backgrounds to celebrate African traditions and culture.



Activities will include cultural displays, live music performances, fashion exhibitions, and business showcases featuring contemporary African arts. Numerous African entertainers will perform, highlighting the value of black people's contributions.



This festival is part of an initiative to promote and recognize African culture globally.