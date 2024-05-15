You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 15Article 1939094

Medikal explains why he blocked Davido on social media

Rapper Medikal has revealed his decision to block Davido on social media, citing Davido's prior action of unfollowing him.

Medikal expressed that blocking Davido simplifies matters, as it respects Davido's desire to disengage from his social media feed.

In a social media post, Medikal announced his action, stating, "Davido just unfollowed me, to make it easier for him, I just blocked him. Loyalty over Talent."

The move comes amidst ongoing tensions between Ghanaian and Nigerian creatives, sparked by Sarkodie's recent boastful release of his championship Mixtape.

