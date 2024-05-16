Medikal returns to Ghana, offers apology to media for outburst

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has made his way back to Ghana following his triumphant performance at London's Indigo at the O2 on May 3, 2024.



In a conversation with JoyNews’ Nicholas Ekow Yamoah upon his arrival, he addressed his recent altercation with the media.



The incident occurred during an interview on UTV's entertainment show, United Showbiz, where Medikal was questioned about his ex-wife Fella Makafui's movie premiere, 'Resonance'.



Expressing his displeasure with the inquiry, Medikal criticized the host, MzGee, and later launched into a series of harsh criticisms directed at the show's team and the Ghanaian media as a whole.



Despite his earlier warning to the media, upon his return on May 14, 2024, Medikal issued an apology, clarifying that he never intended to disrespect anyone.



Acknowledging his human fallibility, Medikal extended gratitude to the media for their support, emphasizing his appreciation for their role in his career.



The 'Too Risky' star also expressed gratitude towards the attendees of his sold-out London concert, which featured a lineup of prominent artists including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Jay Bhad, Sister Deborah, Efya, and Bisa K Dei.