Minister moved to tears by Afronitaaa's Britain's Got Talent audition

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Ghana's Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, praised Afronitaaa and Abigail's performance on 'Britain's Got Talent,' expressing deep admiration.



Afronitaaa, also known as Danita Yeboah, and her young protege, Abigail Adjiri, represented Ghana impressively on the international stage, receiving acclaim from both the audience and judges for their breathtaking performance.



Their appearance on the show stirred national pride, attracting support from dignitaries and the public, leading the minister-designate to invite Afronitaaa to his office, attended by notable figures like deputy minister Mark Okraku-Mantey.



Moved by their emotional performance, Mercer confessed to shedding a tear while watching the duo proudly display the Ghanaian flag on stage, calling it an amazing moment.



He acknowledged the profound impact of their performance on Ghana's global image, echoing Simon Cowell's remarks about their promising future, stating, "The sky is only the beginning."