Source: BBC

Murdoch's Fox to launch free Netflix rival in UK

Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corporation is launching its free, ad-supported video streaming service, Tubi, in the UK.

Competing with Netflix, Disney+, ITVX, Channel 4, and BBC iPlayer, Tubi aims to attract UK viewers with over 20,000 films and TV series, including content from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Sony, and selections from British, Indian, and Nigerian creators.

Accessible via its website and a smartphone app, Tubi boasts almost 80 million monthly active users in the US.

Acquired by Fox in 2020 for $440 million, Tubi seeks to expand its market share amidst increasing competition in the streaming industry.

