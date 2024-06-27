My ‘Who cares’ song not directed to Bullet – Wendy Shay clarifies

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: 3news

Afrobeats artist Wendy Shay clarified that her song 'Who Cares' wasn't a diss track aimed at her manager, Bullet, despite releasing it during their contract dispute.



Bullet previously suggested the song was directed at him but Wendy Shay explained in a recent interview that while the disagreement inspired the song, it wasn't personal towards Bullet.



She confirmed that their issues have been resolved with the intervention of elders, and she's now back collaborating with Ruff Town Records.



Wendy Shay emphasized that creative expression helped her process emotions from the situation but reiterated the song wasn't intended as a direct criticism of Bullet.