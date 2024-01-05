My marriage collapsed in 3 months because of a friend - Popular Kumasi-based businesswoman

Entertainment of Friday, 5 January 2024

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vidic Boutique, Miss Vida, has narrated how her best friend contributed to the collapse of her marriage in three months.



According to her narration, when they were about to marry, she asked her best friend for the ceremony to be held in her house because she had no place by then which she agreed.



She noted that a day before the marriage ceremony, her friend told her that she would bring thieves to her house, not knowing she had teamed up with her husband to disrupt the process.



The CEO of Vidic Boutique which is located in Patase, Kumasi, admonished the youth and the general public to be careful with people they consider as friends.



“My marriage collapsed after three months. I haven't said this before but I am saying it today so that the youth and other people who take things for granted will learn from it. So we had our marriage ceremony in my friend’s house because we had no place by then. A day before the ceremony, she told me I would bring thieves to her house so we had to look for other options.



“I went to church and when I returned my friend was indoors the whole time and I could not find my husband. Not knowing she [the best friend] had teamed up with my husband to do that. after getting to know about it, my husband returned home but I asked him to leave. So I’m advising people to be careful with friends," she said in a video shared by Nana Obiri Yeboah on his TikTok account.



