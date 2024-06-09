My marriage to Patapaa ended days after our wedding – Liha Miller

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Liha Miller, wife of musician Patapaa, revealed their marriage broke down shortly after tying the knot.



She cited irreconcilable differences and has been estranged from him for over two years.



Miller clarified their divorce process is underway, despite Patapaa's apparent lack of seriousness towards it.



She emphasized the need for privacy regarding her personal life.



Currently in Ghana, Miller is spending time with actor Atemuda, hinting at a new relationship.



Despite their official marriage in 2021, she asserts their relationship has been over for a considerable time, with no communication between them since shortly after their wedding.