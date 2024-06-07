My prison experience was a blessing – Tems reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Nigerian singer Tems, reflecting on her time in Ugandan prison, sees it as a humbling and eye-opening experience, calling it a blessing in disguise.



She expresses gratitude for gaining insight into the lives of prisoners, stating she wouldn't have understood their plight otherwise.



Tems, alongside Omah Lay, faced legal issues after performing at a concert in Uganda amidst COVID-19 restrictions.



Despite two nights in jail, they were later released on bail.



Tems' perspective on her time behind bars highlights her newfound appreciation for the struggles of others and the transformative impact of her ordeal.